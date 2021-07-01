Chicken Little has a lesson to teach all of us

Two lengthy articles in the June 27 edition of the Watertown Daily Times (Washington Post articles published in the Sunday Weekly section) describe a great number of conspiracy theories swirling around on the internet:
Pedophiles lurk in the basement of pizza parlors; COVID-19 vaccinations implant microchips or magnets; Donald Trump won the 2020 election; antifa was behind the Jan. 6 raid on the Capitol.
There are two problems with these kinds of conspiracies.
First and worst, they rile people up with anger that’s a waste of time and energy; they’re just no fun.
Second, there’s no evidence behind any of them.
So I suggest modeling conspiracies on the Chicken Little story instead whereby we all go into a tizzy believing the sky is falling like the animals Chicken Little riled up in the barnyard.
Initially, there seemed to be evidence. Chicken Little got hit in the head.
Initially, it was credible.
Many of us have been hit on the head unexpectedly with what turned out to be a pine cone, or a chestnut, or a piece of fruit.
But the Chicken Little conspiracy winds up with everyone in the barnyard having a good laugh when it turns out what fell from the sky was just an acorn.
If people who liked to believe in conspiracies would apply the Chicken Little test to them — conspiracies should be a lot of harmless fun — they could enjoy some good laughs among themselves instead of worrying that other people might be laughing at them.
Jan Wojcik
Stockholm
