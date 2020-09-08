Children need social interaction at schools

As you send your children back to school, I hope you are asking yourself, how will the governor’s new guidelines impact my child’s mental health?
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s insane guidelines are designed to dehumanize our kids. Imagine being a child or young adult and seeing your best friend but not being able to give them a hug or a high five if they are feeling down. Our kids will be in a quasi-isolation unable to interact in a humane way while their identity is taken away from them while they wear a mask most of the day all the while being bombarded with chemicals so we can kill every germ good or bad.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 25 percent of young adults have considered suicide since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States. Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April through June compared with the same period in 2019. (CDC.gov Aug. 13).
Children need social interaction to thrive, and we are teaching them that human interaction is bad. Other people are existential threats. Blind obedience is virtuous. I believe we should be teaching our kids to think for themselves. Teach them empathy and compassion.
If we don’t wake up and stop the insanity, kids who once loved school and learning will soon hate it. We will be left with a broken generation who will suffer from lifelong mental health issues. If a society is judged by how we treat our children and our elderly, we are certainly failing.
Jay Gauthier
Three Mile Bay
