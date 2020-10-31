As Christian leaders committed to the way of Christ, we speak in unity against the culture of division. We recognize that diversity of thought will always exist and that our experience of the crises can be vastly different. We celebrate diversity as a gift from God and recognize our responsibility to care for those who experience injustice and need.
Our oneness in Christ compels us to walk sacrificially with each other in the bond of love. This leads us to urge all who claim Christ to reject hatred, bitterness and violence as inconsistent with our faith. We encourage Christians everywhere to live in the “fruit of the Spirit,” persevere in prayer and to exercise loving kindness to all who are our neighbors.
Terry Zehr
Conference minister, New York Mennonite Conference
Pastor Nate Patnode
Bethel Church of the Nazarene
Rev. Jay Seymour
Catholic Community of St. Peter, St. Mary & St. Hedwig
Deacon Tom Yousey
Catholic Community of St. Peter, St. Mary & St. Hedwig
Rev. Laurie Sponaugle
Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Lowville
Pastor Leon E. Runner
Lowville Baptist Church
Pastor Adam Houser
Lowville Mennonite Church
Pastor Connie Zehr
Lowville Mennonite Church
Pastor Keith Zehr
Lowville Mennonite Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.