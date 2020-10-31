As Christian leaders committed to the way of Christ, we speak in unity against the culture of division. We recognize that diversity of thought will always exist and that our experience of the crises can be vastly different. We celebrate diversity as a gift from God and recognize our responsibility to care for those who experience injustice and need.

Our oneness in Christ compels us to walk sacrificially with each other in the bond of love. This leads us to urge all who claim Christ to reject hatred, bitterness and violence as inconsistent with our faith. We encourage Christians everywhere to live in the “fruit of the Spirit,” persevere in prayer and to exercise loving kindness to all who are our neighbors.

Terry Zehr

Conference minister, New York Mennonite Conference

Pastor Nate Patnode

Bethel Church of the Nazarene

Rev. Jay Seymour

Catholic Community of St. Peter, St. Mary & St. Hedwig

Deacon Tom Yousey

Catholic Community of St. Peter, St. Mary & St. Hedwig

Rev. Laurie Sponaugle

Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Lowville

Pastor Leon E. Runner

Lowville Baptist Church

Pastor Adam Houser

Lowville Mennonite Church

Pastor Connie Zehr

Lowville Mennonite Church

Pastor Keith Zehr

Lowville Mennonite Church

