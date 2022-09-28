Christian nationalism threatens America

In their book “The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy,” sociologists Phillip Gorski and Samuel Perry note that Christian nationalism has three fundamental characteristics: freedom, order and violence — the ideology’s holy trinity. Freedom is the exclusive right of white males; order is to be imposed on everyone else; and righteous violence is acceptable.

Gorski and Perry argue this holy trinity is embedded in a mythological version of American history: That America was founded as a Christian nation; the founders were traditional Christians; the founding documents (the Declaration of Independence and Constitution) were biblically based; that God has given this country great power and wealth and a mission to spread freedom and religion around the world. But that mission and the Almighty’s blessings are now threatened by the presence of non-whites, non-Christians and non-native born people.

