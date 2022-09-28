Christian nationalism threatens America

In their book “The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy,” sociologists Phillip Gorski and Samuel Perry note that Christian nationalism has three fundamental characteristics: freedom, order and violence — the ideology’s holy trinity. Freedom is the exclusive right of white males; order is to be imposed on everyone else; and righteous violence is acceptable.
Gorski and Perry argue this holy trinity is embedded in a mythological version of American history: That America was founded as a Christian nation; the founders were traditional Christians; the founding documents (the Declaration of Independence and Constitution) were biblically based; that God has given this country great power and wealth and a mission to spread freedom and religion around the world. But that mission and the Almighty’s blessings are now threatened by the presence of non-whites, non-Christians and non-native born people.
Corey Fields, senior pastor of Cavalry Baptist Church in Newark, Del., states in the Baptist News that the images and firsthand accounts of the U.S. Capitol insurrection “leave no doubt” the Christian nationalism version of Christianity “was not just present in the crowd but was front and center — literally — in many events and online forums for two months after the Nov. 3, 2020, election, up to and including Jan. 6.”
At the Capitol insurrection, a black Christian cross and two assault rifles were superimposed over an American flag with the words, “GOD GUNS TRUMP” underscoring the stars and stripes. Christian nationalism summarized in a single image.
The threat “imposter Christianity” (as Samuel Perry calls Christian nationalism) poses to American democracy cannot be overemphasized. As Gorski and Perry state: “Theirs is a world where race, religion and national belonging have become virtually inseparable. ... And the spread of this kind of thinking is rapid and startling.”
