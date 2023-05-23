Church roof being fixed thanks to NNYCF

If you’ve had to wait at the stoplight in front of First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam recently, you might have noticed from the ground what looks like tiny little men standing in a bucket that reaches almost into the heavens as they work to repair the church’s slate roof. And on the ground, you might have also noticed churchgoers excitedly waving in jubilation at these workers.
RSI, the commercial roofing company based in Gouverneur, is hard at work for the next few weeks repairing holes in both the sanctuary roof and the spires on the front of the church as well as replacing molding and soffitting and installing a custom-built drainage system.
Much of this work is being paid for through a grant given to the church by the Northern New York Community Foundation. The organization selected First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam as one of its recipients for the Rock Charitable Grant in 2022 and sent $25,000 to help cover the cost of RSI’s repair work.
Many churches these days are struggling with budget shortfalls, and finding funds to cover costly roof repairs is challenging. It is for this reason that you will see our churchgoers out front dancing and waving at the roofers. Well, that and the fact that we don’t have to worry about water leaking into the sanctuary any longer!
Northern New York Community Foundation, please accept our congregation’s deepest gratitude for your help in keeping our church building functional. We couldn’t have done this without your support.
And to those at RSI, thank you for your thorough work. We are back in the sanctuary because of your efforts.
The writer is minister at First Presbyterian Church of Potsdam.
