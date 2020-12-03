Churches working to keep people healthy

Opinion pieces, such as those that appear in “Our View,” express the view of the newspaper. Such pieces have value for others only if they are based on true facts, not just the imagined facts of the author.
The recent editorial “Prayers — and Thoughts” (Dec. 1) is such a piece, however devoid of all the facts. The editorial seems to take the position that churches are not responsible with services.
Perhaps the author could have visited any one of our Catholic churches in the north country. These are the only churches with which I am familiar. There, he/she would have observed the opposite of “congregants are inclined to sit close together to enhance their sense of fellowship.”
In Catholic churches, the only persons allowed to sit together are those from the same household. All others must maintain social distancing.
That same visit would have revealed to the misinformed author that participants wear masks and must sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving. In addition, pew areas are sanitized after each service, and song books touched by others are not available. Participants also are discouraged from engaging in social conversations before and after church services.
Again, the closing statement of the editorial — “Being sensible about how they worship should accomplish these goals” — seems to assume, wrongly, that participants are not being sensible.
Unfortunately, the Watertown Daily Times chose to generalize from some unfortunate situations in some houses of worship. If the author had done some research, he/she would have found out that Catholic churches in the north country may only have 50% of the official occupancy level while also observing social distancing. In most instances, that social distancing would mean that a typical church could accommodate even less than 50%.
The concluding portions of the editorial exemplify a “nanny state” attitude with its many exhortations addressed to people and church leaders who are already quite conscientious about church behavior in a pandemic. Perhaps this editorial would have been more useful and accurate if it contained some praise and acknowledgement for what north country church leaders are, in fact, doing to protect the health of participants in providing safe worship environments.
Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin
Waddington
