City Council preserved this land for history

Three cheers for the Park Team: Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney and Pat Hickey. These brave City Council members deserve the gratitude of the citizens of Watertown.

Their tenacity and foresight reclaimed 64 acres of historical significance at Thompson Park. Over and above a golf course the return of the land to the city, for generations to come, is beyond any dollar amount.

