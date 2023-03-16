City Council preserved this land for history

Three cheers for the Park Team: Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney and Pat Hickey. These brave City Council members deserve the gratitude of the citizens of Watertown.
Their tenacity and foresight reclaimed 64 acres of historical significance at Thompson Park. Over and above a golf course the return of the land to the city, for generations to come, is beyond any dollar amount.
The purchase shows respect for the legacy of the park and for the illustrious forefather John Thompson, who rallied for the park more than a century ago. The purchase also further memorializes and preserves the work of the renowned Olmstead landscape architectural team, who also designed Central Park in New York City.
The council team has been ridiculed by some and sadly by Mayor Jeff Smith, who was chastised by the late, great Mayor Tom Walker. He wisely directed an acceptance of the park land purchase, realizing the future worth to the city.
The acquisition of the golf club is similar to the William Seward purchase of Alaska, originally condemned by naysayers as “folly.” Or the costly rescue a few decades ago of Grand Central Station by Jackie Kennedy, which many considered a waste of money. Thanks to her efforts, the historic edifice remains intact for future generations.
The park team has shot a hole in one for the city. Stop the ulterior motivated vitriol from the sidelines.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.