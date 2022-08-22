City must consider the welfare of its people

It is good to learn that the Watertown City Council is again working on the problem of the water filtration system.
However, it is disturbing that the issue of water purification was being ignored. As a frequent commuter to Watertown, I am interested in how community matters are handled.
It seems to me that council members are more interested in “big ticket” issues that can create a big show. For example:
Some of them want an enclosed swimming public pool (are there not pools already available to the public?). They considered an amphitheater in Thompson Park for a few events per year at a site where the traffic jam after an event would be problematic.
The city still has many problems such as the fact that it found no need to add firefighters to its roster, and there are many potholes on city streets.
As a resident of Northern New York, I find it strange that the City Council has its priorities confused. Should not the health and welfare of the people be of major importance?
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.