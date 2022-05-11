City must plan for a self-sustainable future

Watertown City Manager Ken Mix announced a “Once in a lifetime city budget.” The city has excess novel coronavirus-derived funding. Of course, it goes to added city staff on a play of propagation of the old city prosperity image. No funds banked for a sustainable future for the city when:
n The grid blacks out and we need housing.
n Future of the city’s Marble Island hydropower plant.
n Reducing future $1 million electrical bill charges on 20 city buildings by National Grid at the termination of the purchase of city power by National Grid. City owns no wiring to its hydro.
n Plans to reduce electricity usage on 20 city buildings to create more excess hydropower to sell to National Grid at contract prices by installing ground source heat pumps that are four to five times more efficient in heating and cooling than fossil fuel systems.
n Kinetic hydropower sourced electricity for city wastewater treatment facility from adjacent Black River. Similar situation for other city work centers. Need 2-foot and 4-foot river depths.
n Educate and protect city school students with buildings equipped with ground source heat pumps, solar panels and wind generators.
n Obligate Brookfield Renewables to install a mandated fish ladder at Beebe Island (Mill Street Bridge) Black River dam for tourism and sports fishing upstream.
n City and Jefferson County to jointly file a request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo to re-engineer the Black River to maximize hydropower reservoirs, fish migration, canoeing, recreation, camping, tourism and remove the nonfunctional hydropower dams and other debris in the river.
n The future for fuel is hydrogen. It readily adapts to home heating, electricity and vehicles. The Black River will power its generation. We resource the specialized technologies.
It is time for the city to shake off the industrial past and get in step with a self-sustainable future of power, water and, of course, food. With these three resources, our city and county would have unique national prominence again. It is our future.
David Graf
Watertown
