City must prepare for attack on power grid

The United States and OPEC nations are baiting the big bear in Moscow, and he is indeed growling. One swipe of his big paw could deliver very serious consequences to our national electrical grid, which is an unprotected sitting duck.
There have been reports of Russian discussions on this matter.
Other nations such as China, Iran, North Korea and Taliban Afghanistan have similar capabilities. New York City has anticipated the impact of this nuclear explosion and has finally adopted a citizen three-step procedure.
In Watertown, it is the same-old, same-old living in the past. The municipal government is diseased by nostalgia.
Gimme the past one more time; I haven’t had enough. Of course, it is pool time here and the municipal crew can’t get their fill.
No word on basics such as power sustainability. You would think the city crew would at least discuss equipping their office buildings for reduced long-term power costs and blackouts that are surely coming.
City Hall especially needs solar panels and heat pumps with ground piping. Even a few local high schools have the blackout message.
Not our city crew; they only live in this week. They think they are going to hustle National Grid with a power price cut from city hydropower. Lots of luck.
