City must prepare for electric grid blackout

The city of Watertown’s development actions are centered on style and housing. We have Sewall‘s Island housing, Court/Arsenal triangle remake, homeless shelters and addiction centers. This is all about our town in line with current conditions.

There has been no mention about our future and the world military scene that is fraught with devastation. The forecast threat of the national electrical grid blackout is most realistic.

