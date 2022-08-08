City must prepare for electric grid blackout

The city of Watertown’s development actions are centered on style and housing. We have Sewall‘s Island housing, Court/Arsenal triangle remake, homeless shelters and addiction centers. This is all about our town in line with current conditions.
There has been no mention about our future and the world military scene that is fraught with devastation. The forecast threat of the national electrical grid blackout is most realistic.
Just blast a nuclear weapon a few miles in the sky. This is an electromagnetic pulse blackout. The culprit could be North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan or any rogue group like the 9/11 boys.
It is long past due for city preparation for the future. City Hall, in particular, needs sustainable power to direct emergencies and sustainable heat to make the building inhabitable. This is easily accomplished with solar panels and ground-centered heat pumps.
Area schools have installed these technologies for their convenience and economic advantage. Even National Grid is an installer of these power resources.
It would be practical if our denizens of City Hall could peer outside our city limits and prepare for the inevitable blackout. Just check out EMP on the internet, and you too will have the shivers.
