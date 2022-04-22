City must work to attract more businesses

The Watertown City Council should work with Stewart’s Shops and get the deal done before Stewart’s moves the store 1 mile south outside the city!
The council should be a proactive group that solves problem and finds ways to get businesses set up in the city. It should not a group that focuses on why it cannot work.
Mayor Jeffrey Smith should either recuse himself as noted in the Watertown Daily Times editorial (“Sit this one out: Smith must recuse himself from issue of Stewart’s Shops site,” April 10) or have a balanced, fact-based view of the move. Stewart’s traffic study said there would be four more cars per hour on Flower Avenue East.
His gut, not facts, said there will be more cars. Even if Stewart’s numbers are off by a factor of 10, that would be fewer than one car per minute. To me, that is no big deal. Observe my street (Thompson Boulevard), and there is much more traffic.
Second, if Mayor Smith wants to complain about something he cannot change — nonprofits not paying taxes, do it at home — he is not going to change that. Focus on getting more tax-paying businesses in the city.
For Cliff Olney to complain about city police actions 24 years ago when he lost a lawsuit, this only represents the city poorly. He should use his pulpit now to be proud of his abstinence while encouraging people to accept their alcoholism and get into treatment sooner as alcohol abuse plays havoc on one’s family, mental health and health plus not drinking and driving. We have outstanding local alcohol/drug treatment programs.
I want to thanks Sarah Compo Pierce for noting that the property where Stewart’s would go is an eyesore that thousands of people drive by and that there are ways to design stores that fit the character of the neighbor.
I also want to thank Stewart’s for its outstanding charity work! Two comments: First, why is the same gas so much more expensive at a store on the south side of the city vs. the north side? Price-gouging, anybody?
Second, please embrace climate change science and that capitalist companies are transitioning to electric vehicles. In the next five to 10 years, EV sales will multiply greatly and EV will go longer on charges and charging will be done more quickly. Plus, when people get EV charged at Stewart’s Shops, they will do business there.
For those who read this paper and climate change science, there is only one side: It is here and will be worse each year unless we do more to transition to a new era of carbon-neutral energy sources.
William Kimball
Watertown
