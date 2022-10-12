City needs designated leader on power grid

At the Black River Waterfront Arts Festival in Watertown on Saturday, the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program had a booth. The staff lead was a professional designer from Saratoga Springs.
Just like Public Square, the LWRP theme is “show and blow” accenting design and colors. Enhanced functioning of the Black River is not part of the any plan. A fish ladder at the Mill Street Bridge, the designer said, is beyond their scope.
The city must prepare for the inevitable power blackouts. The electric grid is vulnerable from Russia, China, North Korea and a host of domestic terrorists as well as cyber and geomagnetic disturbances. Review the “60 Minutes” program on blackouts or go to Dark Age Defense on the internet.
This city needs sustainability from the inevitable blackout at least for vital services. Concrete power dams are passé.
Today it is hydro kinetic. There is a host of techniques that do not require expansive engineering studies and are adaptable by the layman.
Hydrogen production will be coming to the rivers. Norway and Sweden have been in the forefront of fresh river turbine ideas.
Also, wind energy generation has been revolutionized to fit requirements of a small-business owner or farm. The city needs a lead individual with the disposition to diagnose the ramifications of any situation and not have to farm it out to some “professional.”
