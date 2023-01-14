City officials should unify over golf matter

Now that the golf project has been voted upon, the city will own 64 acres of private land including the golf course along with the club house, golf carts, grass-cutting equipment and more. The city has the option to contract an outside outfit to run the land as a golf course, build houses or allow the land to remain green.
The other part of the agreement permits P.J. Simao to open the Ives Hill restaurant along with a nine-hole golf course. The balance of the course could be developed into housing or left as green space.
At the special meeting of the City Council on Dec. 12, I thought each council member made a good presentation of their views and with the vote at 3-2 for accepting the $3.4 million buyout. Some issues win; others lose.
Sen. H. Douglas Barclay taught me that on a controversial issue, make sure you study all the facts before you vote. If you lose, then it behooves you to try to help the majority complete the issue. Time will tell whether the right vote was taken.
Editor’s note: Former Mayor T. Urling Walker wrote this letter on Dec. 17, a few weeks before his death on Jan. 3. We are publishing it here so that residents may draw insights from his final message.
