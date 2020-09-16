City should’ve redacted names from start

I recently read in the newspaper today that the city of Watertown, through lawyers, is trying to send the report on former City Manager Rick Finn with the names of witnesses redacted.
Why didn’t officials do this to begin with rather than hiring lawyers? It does not look like the decision to go to court was thought through very well and did not have the City Council approval. This appears to be another waste of taxpayer money when money is short.
William Kimball
Watertown
