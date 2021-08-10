To the editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of OFA/SMA Class of 1970, the Reunion Committee, Lou Williams of the Gran View and his amazing staff, Scotty Boyer for his wonderful insight into what the crowd wanted for music (great DJ!), John Jones for the charming tent and table set up, and AJ Septic, for, you know!
A special thanks to Matt Curatolo for advertizing for us.
The friendships, camaraderie, and love was much in evidence as we danced the night away. The food was superb and the drinks flowed. The weather cleared and stars came out even though storms were predicted ... we were blessed!
All in all an enchanting evening, and a great time was had by all.
Hope to see you all again in 2025!
Marsha Hough
Town of Oswegatchie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.