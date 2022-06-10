Clayton must discuss declining sewer base

The village of Clayton will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a proposed sewer rate increase of 10% (higher for those on the sewer outside the village). This comes on top of a 2020 sewer rate increase of 7%.
Sewer revenue has been adversely affected by more than $200,000 since 2018 as a result of the declining population at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. That $200,000 represents 36% of fiscal year 2022 budgeted revenue. The village also has taken on debt to improve wastewater collection and treatment — endeavors of high merit.
The Village Board of Trustees, in its effort to balance the sewer budget, looked at the only two financial tools it has available: either cut costs or raise sewer rates to compensate for the loss of revenue from CVCF and the increased expenses associated with improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.
It is up to the Village Board to decide to either use a portion of the $1.2 million unassigned fund balance to balance the sewer budget to eliminate the rate increase or to raise sewer rates.
The Water and Sewer Departments are being run efficiently. However, the village of Clayton needs a creative plan to acquire more sewer users.
Continued CVCF population decline will result in the sewer plant’s fixed costs to be spread over the remaining users. That will lead to even more significant rate increases.
At the May 23 board meeting, Mayor Norma Zimmer stated the village has no contract with the state with respect to CVCF’s sewer usage. Lacking a contract provides the Village Board an opportunity to negotiate higher rate increases with CVCF.
This is a village and a town issue. However, the village operates the sewer plant and has the most users (after CVCF).
Public participation at the June 13 hearing needs to focus on whether to use some of the $1.2M fund balance to cover the roughly $60,000 increase and looking to the future. This opinion is offered constructively and in the spirit of “making things better.”
The Clayton Village Board of Trustees needs to discuss alternatives, engage in a dialogue with the public and commit to developing a plan to address a rapidly declining sewer user base.
Paul Luck
Clayton
