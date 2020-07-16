Clayton residents at risk over fishing derby

Words cannot describe how disappointed I am in the irresponsibility that Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer showed for allowing people into the community from anywhere in the country without insisting on a state recommendation of a 14-day quarantine — all to hold a fishing derby at her place of work, the Antique Boat Museum.
While the town of Waddington showed that the health and welfare of their community comes before financial gain, the mayor of Clayton showed how much the residents of Clayton mean to her.
As a friend to the merchants of downtown Clayton, I feel they are doing everything they can to stay open in these trying times and the mayor totally disrespected them by putting their livelihoods in peril.
It also puts the innocent residents of the village of Clayton health at risk because of this needless act of selfishness at the hands of the village of Clayton, Chamber of Commerce, mayor and ABM.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
