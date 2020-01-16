Clayton town clerk’s office hours to change

To the residents of the town of Clayton:
In the spring of 2019, I embarked on a journey to run for the position of Clayton town clerk and tax collector. Having won the primary, I forged onto the November election.
In September, the Town Board proposed the budget. Following this, on Oct. 23, it was passed. I was not aware when I set forth on this journey that the board would propose and approve a decrease in the salary of the position for which I was running by 25 percent.
At the Meet the Candidates session held in October, I stated that I would plan to resign from my current job should I be elected into this office. However, I was not aware that there would be a 25 percent decrease in salary. At this time, I would like to make it known that based on this reduction, I will not be able to resign from my current job. ( I approached Town Board members and requested that they reappropriate funds to make up for this difference. This would have actually provided a surplus under the budget lines for town clerk. I am more than happy to explain this to anyone who is curious as to how.)
With all of this being said, I am pleased to inform you that as a result of this, you will have greater access to the town clerk’s office and services. In order to meet the needs of the community and the position, I will be revising office hours.
Standard business hours will still be held, but we will also be opening for select evening and weekend hours. This change will likely bring greater chances for us to interact with you and meet your needs and also perhaps greater commerce for our town!
Megan Badour
Clayton
