Clayton town clerk’s office hours to change

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.