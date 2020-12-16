Climate initiative a smart move for Lewis

Lewis County’s commitment to become a Climate Smart community is a smart move for the county, state and global effort to stave off climate change.
Individuals who put solar panels on their own rooftops earn admiration for acting on behalf of current and future generations. Enlarging small-scale initiatives to efforts to construct large-scale solar farms, as we have with wind farms, demonstrates forward thinking and a smart investment in our county.
Doesn’t helping save a livable climate for the whole world make people feel good, too? Seeing renewable energy projects already in my county certainly gives me hope, a tangible benefit, and I applaud the legislative initiative that streamlined approvals for solar projects through the unified solar permit system.
Being climate smart also benefits the community by bringing in real money. Going green, including creating energy efficient buildings, saves money and provides jobs. Inspiring green innovation sparks new business.
Welcoming large-scale renewable projects has already brought the county welcome cash that has been put to use funding schools and community services. In addition, this initiative attracts residents who are community-conscious. It enables the county to harness the growing interest in companies that make corporate social responsibility part of their business platform. This generates positive press for our community and attracts informed customers, employees and job seekers.
The state’s new Office of Renewable Energy Siting will help communities win renewable projects more quickly by cutting red tape without cutting out local government and individual participation in the process. This makes going green even easier for counties that want to emulate Lewis County, a state and national climate leader.
I am proud that my county recognizes not only the local benefits but the larger need to be climate smart. Let ours be the first in the tri-county area to earn the Climate Smart certification.
Jeanne McLaughlin
Lowville
