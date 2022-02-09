Co-op event netted funds for worthy group

The Potsdam Food Co-op’s Holiday Baking Fest was not the same this year with continued restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but we could not let the time go by without celebrating the season and raising needed funds for the Potsdam Neighborhood Center.
The 24th Annual Holiday Baking Fest: 2021 Edition fundraiser was held in the co-op during the first three weeks in December. Two holiday baskets were created and on display to be raffled, each with a value of more than $120.
They contained an array of wonderful products from the co-op: a $25 co-op gift card and a collection of winning recipes from past Baking Fests held between 2009 and 2019. Many tickets were sold and donations contributed, successfully raising $673 for the Potsdam Neighborhood Center. Congratulations to Maureen Tiolo and Christine Mahler, who were the lucky winners of these beautiful baskets!
The annual Baking Fest has become a tradition for many individuals and families over the years. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season while supporting a worthwhile organization.
Many thanks to all who contributed to the success of another special edition. We look forward to next year when we will hopefully be able to gather again in person with friends and neighbors and sample the many wonderful treats created by talented bakers.
Lynn Clark
Potsdam
The writer is marketing/outreach coordinator for the Potsdam Food Co-op/Carriage House Bakery & Deli.
