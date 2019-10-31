The Potsdam Food Co-op would like to express its sincere appreciation to everyone who took part in its annual Local Food Fest on Sept. 21 as it celebrated 46 years serving the north country. It was a beautiful day filled with food, live music, activities for children and fun for all!
Thanks to all of the co-op vendors who participated in this festive event. Generously providing samples showcasing their products were local vendors: Black River Valley Natural, Lyons Falls; Hidden Pastures Goat Dairy, Glenfield; Cedar Hedge Farm, Lowville; Pat & April’s Pork, Fort Covington; Woody’s Maple, Hermon; Potsdam’s Village Veggies; and Canton Apples.
The co-op’s own Carriage House bakery and deli provided fresh doughnuts, its signature Jalapeno Firecrackers, traditional macaroni salad and its popular sweet potato black bean salad. Regional vendor Aqua ViTea Kombucha from Middlebury, Vt., provided samples of their authentic and organic non-alcoholic Kombucha. Four flavors are on tap at all times in the co-op.
Almond-based, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO sauces and dips also were provided by the Bitchin’ Sauce company of Carlsbad, Calif.
We are also grateful to local musicians Matt Bullwinkel, Frank McLaughlin and Dan Sullivan-Catlin who played throughout the day. The lucky winner of the bread drawing was Robin Collen. She will have the opportunity to choose a loaf of the co-op’s Carriage House Bakery’s hearth-baked bread each week for the next 12 weeks.
Thank you to our friends and neighbors at the Christian Science Church for allowing us to use their lawn for our community celebration again this year. We also are grateful to our working-owners, staff members, committee members and members of our board of directors who assisted and helped to make this a wonderful event!
The Potsdam Food Co-op is proud to have served the community for 46 years and looks forward to continuing its tradition of providing a cooperative grocery store where everyone is welcome to shop (with no membership required) and anyone is welcome to join. Committed to the community and local sustainability, its emphasis is on providing natural and organic foods with the practice of buying from local and regional growers and producers.
A large selection of specialty foods such as gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan foods also are available. Find out more about the co-op by visiting www.PotsdamCoop.com, following on Facebook and Instagram, calling 315-265-4630 or stopping for a visit at 24 Elm St. in Potsdam.
Lynn Clark
Potsdam
The writer is the bookkeeper and marketing/outreach coordinator for the Potsdam Food Co-op.
