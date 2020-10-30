I’m voting for Tedra Cobb for the 21st Congressional District because I know her to be a person of integrity and compassion and because of her experience with and commitment to health care in the north country. I don’t admire the way U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has copied the bullying and name-calling tactics of President Donald Trump in her tedious use of the phrase Taxin’ Tedra and her repeated interrupting during their debate.
Tedra is one of us. She understands that our area is full of small towns where people care about each other and their communities and don’t want to be pitted against each other.
Well-meaning people can disagree on the details of how to make sure everyone has access to affordable health care, but it is Democrats who have consistently put forth plans because they believe a decent society takes care of everyone. Republicans lack a vision for health care and instead rely on the insurance and pharmaceutical companies and employers to dictate what choices people have.
That has historically left out a lot of people who may be self-employed, unemployed or with pre-existing conditions. Tedra’s support of the Affordable Care Act with a public option is an attempt to solve this inequity. We need her.
Carol Strome
Potsdam
