Cobb backs lower prescription drug prices

Are you stressed out by the high cost of prescription drugs? Have you waited anxiously for a drug pre-authorization? Why won’t Congress repeal the law prohibiting Medicare from negotiating prescription drug prices?
I am a cancer patient who is in remission thanks to chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and outstanding medical care in Potsdam and Boston. My cancer is incurable, but I have remained in remission due to ongoing oral chemotherapy.
The monthly “cost” of my treatments is more than $22,000. I am on Medicare and pay an additional premium to retain my employer-based insurance just to cover prescription drug costs. The drug that has allowed me to continue living a normal life is not a newly discovered miracle drug but an analog of an old drug from the 1950s. It was prescribed for morning sickness but taken off the market in the 1960s because it caused birth defects.
Twenty-five years ago this drug was found to have anti-tumor activity, propelling clinical trials for cancer. Great news for cancer patients but bad news for the drug company as the patent expired on the original drug. This “new” cancer drug was the first analog to be marketed with only two molecular differences than the parent drug. This drug produced sales of more than $8 billion in 2018.
By law, Medicare is not permitted to negotiate prescription drug prices. Drug companies cite the cost of research and development to justify their setting the price of drugs. So how much R&D was needed to change two molecules on a drug introduced in the 1950s?
President Donald Trump promised in 2016 to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. In three and a half years, nothing has changed. Why? Because many elected officials in Congress gladly accept contributions from drug and insurance companies and their PACs.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has accepted millions of dollars from these sources. In turn, she has voted repeatedly against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
It’s time that NY-21 voters elect a representative who is not beholden to big pharma and the insurance industry. Tedra Cobb is not accepting any corporate PAC contributions. She understands the burden health care costs places on people in the district.
Tedra will vote to ensure lower prescription drug prices for the people of NY-21, not to protect the interests of corporate donors. Please join me in voting for Tedra in November.
Pete Beekman
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.