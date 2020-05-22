If there’s one issue that demonstrates the difference between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb, it is health care. In a district that is overwhelmingly made up of working people, middle class families, seniors and veterans, affordable health care is tremendously important. The health crisis and economic downturn have caused large numbers of people to lose their health insurance coverage, making affordable coverage even more crucial to residents of the north country.
Stefanik supported the Republican effort in the House of Representatives three years ago to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which would have resulted in 83,000 people losing health care outright including many veterans, 22- to 26-year-olds and those with pre-existing conditions. She also has voted to privatize Medicare into a voucher program, cut trillions in Medicare funding and raise the Medicare eligibility age to 67. She voted against the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, the House bill designed to reign in out-of-control drug price increases and supported cutting funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Tedra Cobb has spent most her adult life helping people get affordable and adequate health care coverage. She started a nonprofit to help many north country residents find health insurance. She believes, particularly in these difficult times, that we should build on the Affordable Care Act to expand affordable health coverage to all Americans, not destroy it.
Cobb believes we should not be doing anything that would threaten Medicare’s promise of health coverage for seniors. She also believes that pharmaceutical companies should not be able to jack up prices on prescription drugs to the point where some seniors have to choose between food and the medicines they depend on for survival.
Health care illustrates the clear choice this November for our member of Congress: Tedra Cobb.
Rod Driscoll
Peru
