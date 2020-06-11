In this time of turmoil, we need to reinforce law and order in our society. Rioters in various cities are filling the streets, turning what should be peaceful protest into disaster.
Now more than ever we need to rally behind our honest and hardworking police officers to give them the resources they need to bring safety back to our streets.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is committed to doing just that; her November challenger is not.
Tedra Cobb somehow misinterpreted Stefanik’s support of police officers’ safety and success during these riots to mean that she wants the U.S. military to be deployed on Americans.
This is not the case as Elise has never called for the activation of the Insurrection Act.
She has simply called for aid from the National Guard to ensure our brave police officers make it home each night.
While Cobb is looking forward to these riots for her own political gain, our congresswoman is looking out for the people in our district. That’s why she continues to keep the respect of residents of the north country.
Tyler Clemons
Carthage
