The truth is, Tedra Cobb is the right person to represent the 21st Congressional District.
The truth is, Tedra is smart, professional, knowledgeable and trustworthy. When we needed help in Albany for school funding, she was here for us. She led us with strength, smarts, dedication and professionalism.
Tedra has lived here for more than 30 years. We are her priority because she knows that she, her family and her north country community will be directly affected by her work in Washington, D.C.
Tedra listens, and she respects others.
Tedra works hard. She goes to her meetings. She comes prepared.
Tedra cares about people and has dedicated her life to serving our community.
Tedra has a proven commitment to the north country. Her career and roots are here.
Tedra will represent us all.
I am voting for Tedra Cobb to be our U.S. representative for NY-21.
Join me. Thank you.
Liz Bollt
Potsdam
