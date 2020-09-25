As a former Marine and retired federal agent, I support Tedra Cobb for Congress.
For the past three-plus years, I have felt that the Trump administration and those who support it have stolen the country I grew up in. I was raised in a small hamlet outside Rochester by hardworking, patriotic parents. Their duty to community and country always impressed me through extensive volunteer work, setting the example for my life.
I see this same selflessness and sense of duty in Tedra Cobb. She has a long record of community service, which I think speaks volume to her character.
She is one of us. I feel so strongly about her that I switched parties (at least temporarily) from Independent to Democrat.
David Filsinger
Bloomingdale
