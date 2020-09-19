In a recent tele-town hall, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said nothing concerning reports about the Russians paying bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers. As she is a self-proclaimed military supporter, this was a glaring omission. Rep. Stefanik also had no suggestions for any ways that the Trump administration could improve its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
After two calls to her office, I am still disappointed by her response to these issues. One of her staff members told me that she is “very concerned” about the bounties and that they have received many calls about them, but he knew of no action she had taken in the more than two months since the news first broke. The response was similar concerning the coronavirus pandemic. The form letter I received, signed by the congresswoman, provided no answers either.
Frankly, this seems cowardly. Stefanik has worked hard to endear herself to President Donald Trump. Why doesn’t she use some of her influence to help protect the American lives she claims to care so much about? Stefanik has spent her whole career in politics and has lost touch with the real needs of her constituents: health care, honest government and recognition of real threats to our very lives.
Campaign ads promoting Stefanik’s re-election follow the Trump formula of childish name-calling and deceptive claims about her opponent, Tedra Cobb. I believe that Tedra Cobb puts the well-being of her constituents and the American people above politics. She has been doing this her whole adult life.
She didn’t move into this district just to run for office. She has lived here for more than 30 years; all of her career choices have served the residents of the north country. She has the integrity, honesty and courage to get the job done right, and she deserves our vote for Congress.
William Battaglia
Saratoga Springs
