There has never been a more important time than now to vote for a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives who will fight for health care to be a right and not a privilege. That candidate is Tedra Cobb.
Tedra Cobb has spent the past three decades fighting for quality, affordable health care in the north country. Tedra Cobb understands the importance and value of hospitals and health centers in rural communities. Tedra Cobb wants to lower prescription drug costs so our prescriptions can be affordable.
Tedra Cobb wants to protect our community members with pre-existing conditions so they are never denied health care insurance or coverage. Tedra Cobb wants to make sure all mental health conditions are covered by health insurances as if they were a physical health issue, and she wants to make sure that everyone who needs mental health help has access to it.
Tedra Cobb is the congressional candidate who will not vote to take away our health care protections unlike her opponent. Tedra Cobb will not vote to gut the Affordable Care Act; she will vote to make it better.
Tedra Cobb is the congressional candidate who will take it one step further than securing funding for our rural hospitals and health center. She will meet with health care workers and administrators, learn about the issues they are facing, and create and advocate for legislation to improve our country’s health care system.
Tedra Cobb is the health care candidate. She is the candidate we all need to elect to Congress on Election Day.
Michele O’Donnell
De Kalb Junction
