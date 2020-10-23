The article I read in the Oct. 13 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, “Stefanik rips Cobb over remarks,” really made my blood boil. That’s been happening a lot since 2016, but this was a low point even for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
A reporter visiting Saranac Lake was getting responses from people regarding President Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis of COVID-19, and one couple apparently showed that they were happy he had it. Another person, Phil Newton, a worker for the Adirondack Voters for Change, sarcastically suggested that maybe the diagnosis would “shake people up a bit.” From these reactions, Elise Stefanik not only blames Tedra Cobb because the AVC endorsed her but insists she should apologize, condemn their responses and return all contributions.
Make no mistake: Stefanik is well aware that Tedra has nothing to do with people on the street who may or may not wish ill-fortune to befall the president. She knows that the couple had no connection to the AVC or Tedra’s campaign.
She knows Mr. Newton, who works with the AVC, was not speaking as a member of that organization but as a private citizen. She also knows that the AVC is not a “regional headquarters or an arm of the Tedra for Congress campaign” as she alleges in her little tantrum.
Tedra made public her well-wishes for the president and first lady when the news first came out, has condemned those celebrating his illness and cannot be held responsible for the thoughts and behaviors of private citizens. Therefore, to “rip Cobb over remarks” is ridiculous and predictable.
I urge Stefanik to take a look at the way her puppet master, Donald Trump, has attacked people even after their passing, such as John McCain and John Dingell. His constant insulting of any citizen, government leader or district daring to disagree with him is not only far worse than anything these folks in Saranac Lake have said but may actually have inspired a plan to kidnap the governor of Michigan. When will she apologize to the public for supporting Trump, condemn his lies and attacks, and return her campaign contributions? When will she “rip Trump”?
Not holding my breath. I will, instead, put on my mask and proudly vote for Tedra Cobb on Nov. 3.
Brooke Stark
Hammond
