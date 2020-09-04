Through the years, I have voted in many elections. I have never felt compelled or browbeaten into voting for one candidate over another.
Once people go into a voting booth, they vote in a way which they believe represents their best interests. Inside the voting booth, in America, there is no pressure from others.
In NY-21 this year, we have a great opportunity to express our opinion and our choices are stark opposites. One candidate, Tedra Cobb, has served her community and the broader north country region with compassion, dedication, conviction, empathy and innovative ideas about how to improve our quality of life. She is known on the streets of towns and rural roads of all of the communities in the district. She is one of us. She recognizes us and she knows and cares about our issues and our people. Tedra Cobb is in solidarity with us and our concerns are her concerns.
Her opponent has no sense for the needs of the common person of NY-21. Her fundraising is from out of the district. She cow-tows to Sen. Mitch McConnell and a president who care nothing about the needs of this rural district. She is a cardboard figure placed as an angry, mean-spirited defender of the president and his agenda, which serves the president’s needs but not the needs of our district.
I ask the voters of NY-21: Please look into your hearts and not at your party affiliation. Support the person who is one of us, is known to us, who will advocate fearlessly for us. Please take this election seriously because only one candidate can go to Depeyster or Dickinson Center or Cadyville and call people by name. Only one candidate can drive her own car to Rossie or Hogansburg and attend the meeting at the fire hall or the American Legion. Only one candidate dares to hold an open meeting where anyone and everyone are invited. Only one candidate has the support of the one dollar and five dollar donors from throughout the district.
I am proud to be from NY-21 and have lived here all of my life. We have been poorly represented in Congress for six years. I will vote for and support Tedra Cobb, and I ask you to give her candidacy your consideration. We deserve better than we have had. We are better than that.
Lawrence Casey
Canton
