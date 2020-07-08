I write to you today to express my sincere concerns regarding NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb. It’s so obvious to me that she is not ready for this congressional seat and she would do a terrible job representing our district.
As one of the most taxed states in the country, we cannot afford to have someone so liberal with raising taxes representing us. At this point, it’s common knowledge that she has raised taxes upward of 20 times while being a part of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. We need someone who is against raising taxes and someone who understands the stresses that taxes put on everyday families.
Tedra also opposes the Second Amendment and would be detrimental for gun owners, who are a big part of our district. We need to be confident that our representative will fight for what we believe in. And it’s clear that when it comes to gun control, she will not stand up for us.
Finally, we need our congresswoman to uphold the seat with integrity and class, something that Cobb cannot do. She proved this by posting derogatory comments on social media and using cuss words to depict the unpleasant images of our elected officials using the U.S. Constitution as toilet paper.
Even if this is how she truly felt, there were many ways to get her point across without setting such a bad example for our youths. I charge my fellow north country members to remember her actions and to not vote for Cobb in November.
Cole Pacella
Carthage
