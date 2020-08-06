Cobb offers many reasons to support her

Someday, COVID-19 will be behind us and we’ll be able to once again focus on the serious problems facing our nation.
I grew up in a very Republican family.
I have voted over the years for both Republicans and Democrats.
When I was a young adult, I voted my interests: anti-war, civil rights, protecting the environment.
When I was raising my family, it was the economy and fiscal responsibility.
Now that I’m in my 60s, I think about the interests of my grandchildren.
I want them to have access to good, affordable health care.
Climate change is real, and I will vote for someone who takes it seriously.
I want someone who values education and recognizes the problem of student debt.
I don’t want open borders, but I do want a humane immigration policy.
But above all else in this divisive climate, I’m looking for character.
I want a civil debate on policy.
As a Republican, I expect U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to support President Donald Trump’s policies.
But as a person of conscience, she should have the courage to denounce his behavior when it’s deserved but she doesn’t.
In fact, by actively campaigning for him, she’s condoning it.
I look at the president’s tweets and name-calling through the eyes of my grandchildren, and I am embarrassed and ashamed.
Character matters.
Elise calls Tedra Cobb “Taxin’ Tedra.”
Not only is that uncalled for, it’s not true.
I want someone who will tell the truth, someone who won’t resort to name-calling, someone who will call out bad behavior instead of defending it.
Don’t give Elise a free pass; make her earn your vote.
Before you cast your ballot, take the time to go to Tedra’s website at tedracobb.com.
Find out why she’s running and what she stands for; I think you’ll be impressed.
Julie West
Henderson
