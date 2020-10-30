I have known Tedra Cobb for the last 30 years and have had the honor of working with her on a number of local issues. I think the most important thing to know about Tedra is that she is first and foremost committed to her community. She has no ambition to higher office, and I know that spending time in Washington away from her family and community is a sacrifice, not a benefit.
It is clear that the people of the district know that. While as of Oct. 14, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign has raised more than twice as much money overall as Tedra ($11.4 million vs. $5.3 million), Tedra has raised $1.1 million (20 percent of her total) from individuals in the district compared to Stefanick’s $445,616 (less than 4 percent of her total). These figures are from the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Politics has become less and less democratic over the years with politicians having to raise vast sums of money to run for office. In fact, hundreds of times more money is spent in political campaigns than is earned by our elected representatives. To be re-elected, our representatives must, as the old saying goes, “dance with the one that brung them.”
Which brings me to PAC spending. Stefanik has received more than $1.5 million, almost 14 percent of her total funding, from PACs, more than $1 million (10 percent of her total) from business PACs. Tedra has received less than $90,000, 1.7 percent of her total funding, from PACs.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with business; local business interests are often aligned with the interests of the people in the district. Some of Stefanik’s top contributors — UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, UPS — have legitimate interests in the district. But L3Harris Technologies (a defense contractor based in Melbourne, Fla.), Blackstone, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boeing, UBS, Dell, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Ernst & Young and Raytheon?
There are no silver bullets, and the job of governance is hard work. Part of that work is analyzing issues.
But the harder part is working with people of all ideologies to craft policy that truly serves the people of the district, the state, the country and the world, not just the people who fund the campaigns.
There is no one more capable of doing that hard and thoughtful work than Tedra.
Robin McClellan
Potsdam
