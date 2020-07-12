Cobb to bring all our voices to Washington

Like many of you, I have been watching the 21st Congressional District election campaign between Tedra Cobb and her opponent [U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik].
Unlike most of you, I personally know Tedra Cobb.
I served as a St. Lawrence County legislator alongside of Tedra for eight years.
During that time, she worked hard to benefit all the people in our county regardless of social or economic position, color, race, age or political affiliation.
We lost a strong advocate when she left to pursue her business.
Over the years, I have watched this young woman develop and enhance her strengths becoming a more thoughtful person with the steadfast ability to carry our voice to Washington.
She has lived in our mostly rural area and knows our needs intimately.
Tedra has increasingly impressed me with her ethics and her desire to listen and to make every effort to remain true to her north country roots. I am proud to call her my candidate for NY-21, and I do so with my full trust and support.
Sallie A. Brothers
Norfolk
The writer is a former member and chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
