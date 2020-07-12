Cobb to bring all our voices to Washington

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.