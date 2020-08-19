Cobb to work on north country’s problems

Tedra Cobb will save us from the efforts of sitting politicians who are trying to destroy Medicare. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik authored a policy to turn Medicare into a voucher program. She voted to cut Medicare by $500 billion and raise the eligibility age.
In 2018, she voted again to cut Medicare by up to $239 billion per year. She did all this while taking large donations from the insurance and pharmaceutical industries.
Tedra Cobb has lived for decades in the region and knows us. She sees firsthand the problems experienced by so many residents. She sees the poverty, joblessness and exodus of so many of our young people to more economically advantaged areas.
Tedra Cobb cares about us, our region and our future. Tedra will work for campaign finance reform and does not accept money from corporate PACs or industries seeking to influence policy through their donation. Please vote for one of us — Tedra Cobb.
Ann M. Carvill
Potsdam
