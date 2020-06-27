The vulgar, disgusting language being used by congressional candidate Tedra Cobb is highly inappropriate and unbecoming of someone seeking office. Ms. Cobb attacked President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and accused them of using the U.S. Constitution as toilet paper; however, Ms. Cobb used much worse language.
Not only is this tweet unprofessional, it is political suicide. Trump won our congressional district in 2016 by double digits. Elise dominated her competition in 2016 and held the largest margin of victory for a Republican in the Northeast in 2018.
Ms. Cobb has found a new calling, political commentary; she has shown her partisanship, her inappropriate, holier-than-thou complex; and she has turned her back on the consensus of the district. NY-21 supports Trump and supports Elise.
The political grandstanding is a desperate attempt from Tedra Cobb to remain relevant and get contributions from her Hollywood donors. I do not approve of or condone Tedra’s behavior, and I am confident that the district won’t either. Do not forget to vote.
Hunter Sartwell
Peru
