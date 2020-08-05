Cobb will demonstrate leadership in D.C.

Driving into Clayton recently, I encountered an endless line of cars waiting to receive free food. I had seen lines like this on TV. But when they are your neighbors, the pain that this pandemic has caused hits home.
Every week, I receive a newsletter from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, most of which consists of updates about what she doing to benefit people in her district. But the newsletter is silent about the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic: the depression like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of access to health care that is swelling across the north country. A recent study estimates more than 5 million Americans have lost their health insurance presumably because they lost their jobs.
In May, the Democratic-led House passed the HEOROS Act to address the need for expand testing for the coronavirus, assist local school districts to safely reopen, provide aid to states and extend extra unemployment benefits (Stefanik voted no). The Republican-led Senate preferred waiting through the summer before writing its own recovery bill. While senators delayed, more than 4 million Americans have contacted the virus, and the death toll has reached more than 150,000.
As I write, millions of Americans lack resources to put food on the table, pay rent and stay healthy. Yet the Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump are still unable to agree on a recovery strategy. What we are witnessing is a complete failure of leadership from the White House down to District 21.
This year’s election is about leadership. And Stefanik and her GOP colleagues have failed that test.
This November, I will be voting for Tedra Cobb. Tedra understands her constituents are also her neighbors. She will work to find across-the-board solutions so it will safe to go back to work and send our children to school.
Richard Spencer
Clayton
