Cobb will fight to save services for seniors

Election Day is nearing, and seniors such as myself in the north country are wondering who should represent us in the 21st Congressional District. I am promoting Tedra Cobb. Why? Aside from Ms. Cobb’s strong ties to our area and her experience and visions (see tedracobb.com), our current representative has been most disappointing.
Especially pertinent to our age group is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s stance on the Medicare program. In 2015, Stefanik voted to turn Medicare into a voucher program. In 2017, she voted to cut Medicare by nearly $500 billion, raise the eligibility age to 67 and to privatize it. In 2018, Stefanik again voted to cut Medicare by hundreds of billions of dollars. In December, she voted against House Bill 3, which would lower drug prices through fair negotiations by Medicare and save taxpayers $458 billion.
According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC.gov), Stefanik has taken nearly $200,000 from the insurance and pharmaceutical industry, much of this money is from corporations that would directly profit from her votes (Aetna, Blue Cross and Bayer are just a few on the list).
Conversely, Tedra Cobb will fight to keep our Medicare program, which is not an “entitlement.” We have contributed to this fund over the course of our working lives. Cobb will work to ensure federal funding for rural hospitals and clinics, support legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and support campaign finance reform to eliminate the corrupting influence of corporate money in politics.
Tedra Cobb has the endorsement of groups dedicated to countering the disastrous effects of the Citizens United decision, which allows dark money to flow into political campaigns. Let’s have our elected leaders serve us and not corporate interests.
Val Johnson
Chippewa Bay
