Cobb will put out the fires of polarization

Polarization is a fire that, if left to burn, will consume our nation.
Tedra Cobb is committed to finding common ground and working on behalf of everyone in the 21st Congressional District. She is a firefighter who douses the flames of polarization.
Her opponent, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, poses with police and falsely claims that her opponent is somehow soft on “law and order.” This is ridiculous.
She uses contrived issues to try and enhance her image. Most importantly, she has solidly backed the most divisive president in our lifetime.
People, wake up.
Elise Stefanik comes to the fire of polarization with a gas can. Tedra Cobb comes with water. Put on your fire gear; elect Tedra Cobb; and help us all quench the flames.
Jon Montan
Canton
