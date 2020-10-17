We need Tedra Cobb who will represent all of us in the 21st Congressional District and will provide the checks and balances essential in upholding the principles on which our great country was founded.
A major responsibility of our U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is to fulfill her role by protecting us from an administration and a president that base their actions on lies, humiliate others and defend Vladimir Putin rather than our allies. Stefanik refuses to call out for moral leadership. She defends a president who abuses the power of his office in order to win re-election, making a mockery of the White House and our Constitution.
While criticizing the governor of our state, Stefanik fails to mention the botched Trump policies that have contributed to more than 220,000 Americans dead from the virus. Now Donald Trump has COVID-19 and is irresponsibly opening up the White House lawn for a political rally, inviting many of his supporters. The White House is ours, not his.
We are better than that. Vote Tedra Cobb for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lorraine Duvall
Keene
