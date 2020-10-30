Cobb works for betterment of community

I am a retired nurse and the mother of a COVID-19 survivor. I am deeply resentful of the callous attitude shown by U.S. Rep. Stefanik as she glibly lies about the Trump administration’s response to the spread of this novel coronavirus.
Ask the exhausted and frightened health care workers throughout this nation how well we are doing, how their personal protection equipment and needed medications are holding up. Their stories are quite different from the ones that Stefanik and President Donald Trump tell.
If you’ve ever been sick, you know that little else can be rightly cared for until you are well again yourself. Until our government acknowledges the severity of living in a pandemic and addresses it with the seriousness it deserves, abandoning their fairy tales of “rounding the corner” and “magically disappearing,” we will not be able to come to terms with the economy, civil rights, health care or anything else.
Elise Stefanik, along with the president she emulates, has emerged as an abysmal protector of our health and welfare.
Tedra Cobb has been working for the betterment of her community her entire adult life. She has been an active board member for agencies that serve the sick, the dying and the abused.
She served honorably and effectively for two terms as a St. Lawrence County legislator. As the executive director of the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative, she was ahead of the curve while working to make health care available and affordable.
In Washington, she will not give up. She will not look the other way. She will tackle problems head on and work with others to find real solutions.
Vote for Tedra Cobb for Congress.
Kathleen Fitzgerald
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.