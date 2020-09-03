Cobb would save vital government services

Tedra Cobb supports Medicare and Social Security. I know I’m not the only person depending on Medicare for health care and prescription drugs or a Social Security check so I can pay for food and keep a roof over my head.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik loyally supports President Donald Trump, who says he’ll end the federal payroll tax that supports our Medicare and Social Security. Does this frighten you? How will we stay well without the health insurance and Social Security to which we, as employees, contributed?
Tedra knows the U.S. Postal Service is vital for us rural folks. It delivers our medications and Social Security checks. Tedra knows voting by mail is important to us.
Has Ms. Stefanik spoken out against her president for saying that voting by mail ensures an unfair election? The president has already requested his absentee ballot! It’s OK for him but not for you or me?
The words the president uses have power. But you and I have the power to prevent Trump and his loyalists from implementing their life-threatening policies.
Please vote for candidates who care about us, especially those of us who are most vulnerable. Tedra Cobb is one of those candidates. Please vote!
Janice Charles
Three Mile Bay
