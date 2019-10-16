Over the next few weeks, the people of Watertown will make their choice for whom they want to represent us as mayor.
Our concern with the candidates running for mayor is what they stand for.
We have heard the term “fiscally responsible” over and over again.
In wondering what that exactly means and taking a look around Watertown, to us fiscally responsible does not mean letting our beautiful city fall through the cracks — literally.
We have returned to Watertown after living away for 20 years as this was the place where our family began, has roots and will thrive as many of us are still here.
Watertown is a great place where our schools are great, our recreational activities are numerous and you still know people are looking out for you.
Yes, many neighborhoods have changed, but we can alter that.
All we have to do is become vigilant, active and participating community members.
Beginning a neighborhood watch will do just that.
No one entity can do this alone.
We, as well as many others, have stated many times, “There is no I in team.”
We have been fortunate to have three City Council members who have stood by projects on the agenda that others may frown upon and see as “fiscally irresponsible.”
We do not see it that way.
We see progress as creating a place where people want to stay.
If you want something to thrive, you must give it soil, roots and water.
You must nurture it and take out the weeds growing along the way.
You can’t just say you will lower taxes and cut costs.
Our forefathers did just that, and look where it got us.
In considering whom to support for mayor, we hope you research each and every candidate, make your best judgment and consider Cody Horbacz as our next mayor.
Cody has walked the walk and has proven to be the most qualified.
He is passionate about making Watertown a lifelong community for all of us.
Now it is up to you.
Don’t just sit home and believe one candidate is going to win.
Only 19 percent voted in the primaries.
Look into early voting after Oct. 26.
Or better yet, walk the walk on Nov. 5.
In doing so, we can keep our Dream Team of Cody Horbacz, Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa Ruggiero alive. Vote for community-minded Cody Horbacz.
Bill and Debbie Dermady
Watertown
