The November election for mayor of Watertown is not just a choice among three candidates; it is a decision regarding our priorities and the future direction of our city.
The main question this year should be this:
Do we turn back time and repeat the same logic and policies that created many of the city’s current problems?
Or do we continue on a new path, one focused not on our past but on our future?
I have personally known Cody Horbacz for many years and believe I can speak to his passion and his desire to make things better for all residents.
Cody has shown that he is not afraid to take on the tough issues, to go against the special interests and to chart a new direction when it is needed.
Cody is deeply committed to this community, has a long history of service and wants things to be better for everyone.
Real progress is being made, and Cody is a big reason why.
Cody is a committed family man and working-class guy who understands the issues that confront our city.
He has shown that he is willing to go against the establishment when opposition is necessary to protect the interests of the average person.
We need someone like this working for us and are fortunate that Cody wants to take on the challenges of being the next mayor.
He has the experience we need, has a proven track record of accomplishments and is ready to lead on Day One.
Our city is finally starting to make some progress on important issues such as stalled employment talks, decaying infrastructure, recreation and the need for new revenue.
We are on a positive course now and must continue to stay focused on the issues.
More than ever, we need a voice and a champion for the issues that are important to city residents.
For me, the choice is obvious.
I know Cody; I believe in Cody; and I know what Cody is capable of accomplishing when given the opportunity.
Please join me in voting for Cody Horbacz for mayor of the city of Watertown.
Todd DeMar
Watertown
