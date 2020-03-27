Colorectal cancer screenings are important

Dear employers, you can help prevent colorectal cancer.
Your employees are valuable.
If they’re out for a while due to illness or injury, everyone feels it.
Aside from the workload becoming heavier, you’re also missing and worrying about a coworker.
While not all illness or injury can be prevented, there is something an employer can do to help prevent cancer — put a paid time off for cancer screening policy in place.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Community Cancer Prevention in Action Program wants you to know that colorectal cancer is one of two cancers that can be prevented through screening (the other is cervical cancer).
Colorectal cancer screening can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer.
Screenings can also find cancer early, which improves chances for successful treatment.
All men and women ages 50 and older should be screened for colorectal cancer.
CPiA works with employers to help them develop a paid time off for cancer screening benefit allowing employees time off for screenings such as cervical, breast, and colorectal cancer without having to use accrued leave or sick time.
Studies have shown this policy is cost effective and has benefits to the employer, such as a healthier and more productive workforce; lower direct medical, workers’ compensation and disability costs; and less cost associated with recruitment and training of new workers.
To learn more about the CPiA program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please contact us at 315-592-0827.
Leanna Cleveland
Fulton
The writer is coordinator of community health for Cancer Prevention in Action of Oswego County.
