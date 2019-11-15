Column isn’t redeemed by erudite piousness

Kevin Beary’s column (Nov. 6, “Can a human replace God as the weatherman?”) is an amazing piece of work, but not in a good way.
Let me address only Beary’s assertion that belief in “anthropogenic climate change” (read “human-caused” — Professor Beary likes big words) is a denial of the existence of God. To believe that human beings are messing something up in no way contradicts a belief that God created that thing. There is massive evidence that potentially disastrous climate change is being caused by human activity. To dismiss climate science as a “set of doctrines” promoted by “democratic socialists,” who are in turn inspired by “the Communist vision ... of Man without God” is the worst kind of ignorant sophistry, and it isn’t redeemed by a lot of erudite piousness.
I assume that the Northern New York Newspaper Corp. published this in order to be provocative. Even with that goal, you surely could have done better.
Nils Ekfelt
Canton
