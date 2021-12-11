Column scorns people who have become ill

I was disappointed in the opinion piece, “One (small) pandemic upside” (Dec. 5). The writer believes it is a great idea to judge people who are ill, that anyone who coughs in public should be sharply condemned.
I can think of at least a dozen reasons for a person to cough that do not involve the novel coronavirus.
Should we yell at a person whose asthmatic cough is set off by the person sitting next to them in the concert wearing heavy perfume? Perhaps the person has an appointment to see the doctor next week but does not yet know that they have a cancer that is irritating their lungs. Maybe people cough at concerts because there are elderly people in the audience with congestive heart failure.
People should try to stay home if they are sick, and they should cover their cough when they can’t help it. But the Watertown Daily Times should consider why it allowed the writer to be so mean to those who are suffering. The pandemic should not lessen our compassion for each other.
Martha Pisaniello
Lowville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.