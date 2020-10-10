Comment by Hammond lost some support

The Oct. 6 debate between state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and challenger Alex Hammond was refreshing in the respectful tone in which it was conducted, unlike the national embarrassment that was the presidential debate. However, one statement by Mr. Hammond has me convinced that Walczyk is still the right man for the job and that there is need for more politicians like Walcyzk and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik who can work across party lines.
Mr. Hammond stated in the debate, “Mr. Walczyk talked about a lot of things he wanted to get done in 2018. We are seeing the highest unemployment rates we’ve ever seen in this district. We’re seeing higher poverty rates. We’re seeing all these different things he wanted to tackle in Albany but just couldn’t seem to get done. And, I’m telling you right now, the reality of it is, it’s because he has an R next to his name.”
How sad that today’s political scene has become so fractured that a statement like that would be used in a debate. What Mr. Hammond is actually saying is his party — you know, the one with the D — doesn’t care about the north country unless your name has a D in front of it.
Well sir, there are a lot of people in this district that have Rs in front of our names, and you just told us we don’t matter to Albany and the party with which you are affiliated. We know now that you will be nothing more than a conduit for the policies of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and downstate, most of which are rejected by the north country.
Mr. Walczyk certainly has his work cut out for him in Albany fighting Cuomo and the Democrat leadership, but I would rather vote for a principled leader who stands for what he believes than receive handouts from Albany. Having an R or D in front of your name shouldn’t matter if you are doing what is best for this district and the residents who live here.
Mr. Hammond showed his true colors with that statement and will not be receiving my vote. We need to re-elect Mr. Walczyk to continue the fight representing all of us (Ds and Rs) in Albany.
Stephen Byers
Watertown
